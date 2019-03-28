IPL: Alzarri Joseph replaces injured MI pacer Milne

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Mumbai Indians have picked Alzarri Joseph as a replacement for the injured fast bowler Adam Milne in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Joseph has featured in nine Tests and 16 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) for the West Indies so far. This will be his first appearance in the IPL 2019.

Mumbai Indians will face the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their second game in Bangalore on Thursday.

MI had an injury scare even in their opening game against Delhi Capitals when Jasprit Bumrah hurt his shoulder while trying to stop a ball on his follow through, but it was later revealed that it was a case of shoulder spasm and the pacer is fit to play against RCB.

Considering his role in the national team, Team India physio Patrick Farhart had met MI physio Nitin Patel to discuss the nature of injury and the gravity of the situation.

