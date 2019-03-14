IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals rope in Ganguly as advisor

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Former India captain Sourav Ganguly will join the Delhi Capitals as an advisor for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the franchise announced on Thursday.

In his new role, Ganguly will work closely with team's head coach Ricky Ponting, and guide the team in its quest to bring the IPL trophy to Delhi.

Speaking on his association with the team, the 46-year-old said: "I am very pleased to come on board with the Delhi Capitals. Having known the Jindals and the JSW Group for years, I am now excited to be a part of their latest sports venture."

"I am really looking forward to working with the players and the support staff," Ganguly added.

The Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals team will kick-off their 2019 season against Mumbai Indians on March 24 at the Wankhede Stadium before playing their first home game against defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the Feroz Shah Kotla on March 26.

--IANS

