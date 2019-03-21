IPL 2019: 5 death-over specialists to watch for

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) The Indian Premier League (IPL) is considered to have a wide fan base and with games mostly going down the wire, it makes the league even more interesting. With several contests in the league going to the final over or the last delivery for a conclusion, every team comprises one or more death-over specialists.

Since the league's inception in 2008, every franchise has always tried to keep at least one death-over specialist, who can hold his nerves in crunch a situation and help his side cross the line.

Let's take a look at five death-over specialists to watchout for in the IPL this season:

Andrew Tye

The Australian pacer had a dream outing in IPL 2018 and this year again Kings XI Punjab will heavily rely on Tye's services. He picked up 24 wickets from 14 games with a decent average of 18.66 last season.

Tye is a specialist when it comes to bowling accurately in the death overs and will once again try to replicate his past performances this year.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The Sunrisers Hyderabad medium-pacer rose rapidly in limited overs cricket and while playing for the national team, Kumar has guided India home on multiple occassions.

Kumar has the ability to swing the ball both ways. With skills like the knuckle-ball and the yorker in his arsenal, the 28-year-old is expected to give some tough time to even some of the best hitters in the game.

The medium-pacer is believed to be one of the most reliable death-over bowlers.

Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah is another specialist when any game goes down the wire. Perfect yorkers are his most potent weapon and his unorthodox action also makes it difficult for batsmen to read him.

The Mumbai Indian bowler has improved with every IPL edition and the presence of pacer and mentor Lasith Malinga in the side has also helped him. Malinga has always backed Bumrah besides boosting his confidence.

Malinga, also known as the 'master of yorkers', has passed on his experience to Bumrah, who has learned well to improve with every game.

Sunil Narine

Narine was one of the chief architects behind Kolkata Knight Riders' success in the IPL in 2012 and 2014.

The Caribbean spinner witnessed a rough patch when he was called for suspect action, forcing him to remodify his action. However, Kolkata Knight Riders didn't lose faith in Narine, as the franchise continued to back him.

From 98 games in the IPL, Narine has scalped 112 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 6.53, a thing rarely seen in T20 cricket.

Trent Boult

The left-arm pacer from New Zealand has the ability to move the ball efficiently, which has troubled the opposition batsmen very often.

The Kiwi is once again expected to be a dependable option in the death overs for the Delhi Capitals. Boult had a great time in IPL 2018 after picking up 18 wickets from 14 games at an economy rate of under nine.

With his potential to bowl in the right areas and the ability to read the batsman's mind, Boult will be an asset to Delhi Capitals.

