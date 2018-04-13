IPL 2018: Winless Mumbai, Delhi aim to get act together

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Holders Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Daredevils (DD), both winless so far, will be eager to crack a win and register their first points when they clash in an Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday.

Hosts Mumbai lost to Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad by identical one-wicket margins in close encounters while Gautam Gambhir-led Delhi finished second best to Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in their first two outings.

Rohit has so far failed to lead from the front for Mumbai while the likes of West Indians Elvin Lewis, Kieron Pollard and Suryakumar Yadav have also not fired.

Another worry for Mumbai, who have not batted well in the first two matches, is the injury to India all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

In his absence, big brother Krunal Pandya could be pushed up the order as Hardik did not play in the game against Sunrisers.

Suryakumar Yadav is the only batsman to be among runs and his role will be a key element for the team, especially if it loses early wickets. In both the games MI lacked big partnerships.

Among the bowlers, leg-spinner Mayank Markande has initially taken the IPL by storm and has been brilliant in the two games.

His seven wickets, including the four scalps that he captured in a low-scoring tie against Sunrisers, earned him the purple cap.

Markande, however, has lacked adequate support from the other bowlers -- pacers Mustafizur Rehman, Jasprit Bumrah, Pradeep Sangwan and Krunal.

Mustafizur and Bumrah are some of the best death bowlers in the world, but they went for runs and would be keen to do better tomorrow.

Coming to visitors Delhi, Gambhir and co have also fired blanks. The hopes from local boy Shreyas Iyer, apart from captain Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Australian Glenn Maxwell, Englishman Jason Roy and Kiwi Colin Munro are much but the fireworks have been missing.

The Delhi bowlers have also been below par and need to get their act together to register a win.

The role of spinners, especially leggie Amit Mishra, will be crucial.

Teams:

MI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande, Akila Dhananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Mitchell McClenaghan.

DD: Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir (captain), Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett.

