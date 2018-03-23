IPL 2018: Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane receives Delhi Daredevils' jersey

Nepal's leg spinner Sandeep Lamichhane, who was selected for the Indian Premier League's 11th edition, was handed the Delhi Daredevils jersey on Thursday. Lamichhane was handed the jersey by Nepal Sports Council Member Secretary Keshav Bista amid a procession held in Nepal's capital city Kathmandu. The 17-year-old Nepali cricketer bought for 20 lakhs by Delhi Daredevils during the January auction. Sandeep recently came back to Nepal after playing the World Cup qualifiers from Zimbabwe and will be heading to India next week for IPL. After he was picked by the Delhi Daredevils, his name was plastered across front pages of national newspapers and thousands took to social media to express their excitement. IPL will be held from April 7 to the May 27. A total of eight teams will be competing in the tournament.