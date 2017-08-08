IPL 2018, domestic pay structure discussions on CoA agenda

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) The next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and domestic cricket's pay structure will come up for discussions when the Committee of Administrators (CoA) meets the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) here on Wednesday.

In July, the BCCI had confirmed re-entry of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) into the IPL after serving a two-year ban imposed on them for betting, while the future of Rising Pune Supergiant and Gujarat Lions is yet to be confirmed.

The proposal of a pay hike for domestic cricketers along with match officials and support staffs will also be an improtant issue that will be discussed.

Apart from these matters, cricket's possible inclusion into the Olympic programme for the 2024 Games will be another hot topic.

The CoA will also take note of the Deloitte presentation related to the audit report that it has prepared.

Another key issue that will be discussed is conflict of interest. The BCCI has objected on multiple clauses relating to this matter and the BCCI officials will be waiting to let known their disagreements to the COA.

The CoA, headed by former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Vinod Rai, will be keen to examine the decisions of the BCCI Tours and Fixtures Committee. Some of the suggestions of the BCCI's technical committee may also be discussed.

