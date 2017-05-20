IPL 2017: Rohit Sharma applauds Mumbai Indians’ teamwork

Mumbai Indians took the long route to the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017. After losing the first qualifier, the team bounced back in style to register a six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in second qualifier game at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Mumbai restricted Kolkata to a paltry total thanks to Karn Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah and then chased the target to advance to the final.

MI captain Rohit Sharma after win applauded the teamwork. “That’s been the hallmark of this team – we’ve not depended on one individual. It’s all about teamwork and we’ve been doing that regularly. Good to see when individuals take responsibility,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"We've been working hard. So we don't want to shy away from going into the finals the hard way. We deserve to be in the final. We've played really good cricket through the tournament. We played a great game today. When you have a performance like that, it gives you confidence. Bowlers set the game up for us," he added.

The Mumbai captain was happy with the fact that bowlers did a fabulous job. “Their performance was very pleasing. Taking wickets at regular intervals. We always knew that wicket wasn’t going to be easy, so we wanted to restrict the score,” he said.

Rohit was all praise for Karn and Bumrah and also revealed why the latter was handed the new ball. "Karn Sharma bowled really well and set the game up for us. It's something we've been talking about (Bumrah with the new ball). We all know Bumrah is a wicket-taking bowler. KKR have a top-heavy batting, so we wanted to get them out early. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't. Sometimes I rely on my gut feel. We kept changing bowlers," Rohit said.

“It’s going to be an exciting contest. We don’t have a good history with that team. We have to focus on what we need to do as a team. Hyderabad is a different venue so we need to assess conditions quickly. It’s all about getting used to those conditions,” Rohit added when asked about finals against Pune.