IPL 2017: Rising Pune Supergiant aim for first IPL crown, here is how they got to the final

IPL 2017: Rising Pune Supergiant are only in their second season in the competition

Rising Pune Supergiant have been the most improved team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season. In only their second season in the IPL, they have completely turned around their fortunes. After finishing with a win-loss record of 5-9 under MS Dhoni last year, Pune have found a spring in their step this season.

They have a diametrically opposite record this season, having win-loss numbers of 9-5 in the league stage. Eventually, while they finished seventh on the points table last season, this year it has been number two for them under Steve Smith.

Over in the batting front this season, Pune have been well served by Smith who has scored 421 runs in 14 matches. Playing a good support cast in the batting department have been Rahul Tripathi (388 runs in 13 games), Ajinkya Rahane (338 runs in 15 matches) and Manoj Tiwary (317 runs in 14 games).

As far as the bowling goes in the ongoing season, Pune have been lead by Jaydev Unadkat (22 wickets in 11 matches). Also playing their part have been Imran Tahir (18 scalps in 12 games), Ben Stokes (12 wickets in 12 matches) and Shardul Thakur (11 wickets in 11 games).

Here is how their road to the final has looked in 2017:

League stage:

Beat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets in Pune

Lost to Kings XI Punjab by 6 wickets in Indore

Lost to Delhi Daredevils by 97 runs in Pune

Lost to Gujarat Lions by 7 wickets in Rajkot

Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 27 runs in Bangalore

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets in Pune

Beat Mumbai Indians by 3 runs in Mumbai

Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets in Pune

Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 61 runs in Pune

Beat Gujarat Lions by 5 runs in Pune

Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 wickets in Kolkata

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs in Hyderabad

Lost to Delhi Daredevils by 7 runs in Delhi

Beat Kings XI Punjab by 9 wickets in Pune

Qualifier 1:

Beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs in Mumbai