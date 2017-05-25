IPL 2017: Should have been picked to play in the final, says Harbhajan Singh

Mumbai Indians offspinner Harbhajan Singh has said that he should have been picked to play in the final of the recently-concluded tenth edition of the Indian Premier League. Mumbai Indians won the final by one run after beating Rising Pune Supergiants.

Throughout the course of the season, Bhajji was Mumbai’s most economical bowlers and picked up 8 wickets in 11 matches at an economy rate of 6.95. But he was overlooked by Mumbai Indians management and Karn Sharma was favoured ahead of him.

“Obviously frustrating when you’re sitting out and watching the game and it is something which is out of your control,” Harbhajan was quoted as saying by NDTV.

“Till last year, I was part of the management that used to pick the playing XI. But this time I needed to spend time with my family,” he added.

“I respect the management’s decision. I won’t cry about this. I am a team man. Mahela (Jayawardene) spoke to me about a lot of right-handers in the Pune team so they want to play a leg-spinner but as an off-spinner most of my wickets in any formats have been right handers,” said Harbhajan.

“I believe. This is what I feel. But in the end what matters is that we won,” he concluded.