IPL 2017: As Phase I ends, one thing is clear " Indian cricket needs to be more sensitive, caring

While drawing up plans for the next five years of IPL – Phase II – the various powers that be will do well to plan ahead for all kinds of contingencies, including a possible blackballing of the event by vested interests.

"Lagta hai kal raat party der tak chali," says Virender Sehwag in a Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) related commercial on TV. "Chalo," he gives a call to the driver of the team bus " in mock annoyance " to leave for the ground as his overseas stars fail to report on time.

On 14 May, at Pune, after failing to make it to the playoffs of IPL 2017, he looked a tad more than annoyed at the overseas batsmen for letting KXIP down in a vital game. They had had an outside chance of making it to the playoffs, if they had won, with Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and KXIP then finishing with 16 points each.

Seventy-three all out in 15.5 overs was no fighting total, even on a sluggish track. And rightly, the Pune batsmen made light work of it, chasing the score down in 12 overs, thus taking second position on the league table behind the Mumbai Indians (MI).

At a presser after the match, Sehwag, who is chief of cricket operations for KXIP, castigated Glenn Maxwell, along with Eoin Morgan, Martin Guptill and Shaun Marsh for their meek surrender in a pressure game. Not known to mince words, he said that he had expected the more experienced foreign players to play for a major part of the 20 overs and not leave it to their inexperienced Indian counterparts to fight it out.

>Franchises don't depend on overseas batsmen anymore

The 'Nawab of Najafgarh' may have said this in a moment of despair but then he could have handled things a little more sensitively. His overseas batsmen " including Hashim Amla (420 runs in 10 matches), Maxwell (310 runs in 14 matches) and Marsh (264 runs in 9 matches) " had served the team well till then. The Indian batsmen closest to them in KXIP were Wriddhiman Saha (234 from 14 matches), Manan Vora (229 from 11 matches) and Axar Patel (227 from 14 matches).

A glance at the performances of Indian batsmen in IPL 2017, from the four teams that qualified for the playoffs, dispels the myth that franchises have to depend on their foreign recruits to win matches for them any longer. MI's top five batsmen, for instance, included Parthiv Patel, Nitish Rana and Rohit Sharma, along with Kieron Pollard and Jos Buttler.

For the Pune outfit, Rahul Tripathi, Ajinkya Rahane and Manoj Tiwary were up there with Steve Smith and Ben Stokes. Gautam Gambhir, Manish Pandey and Robin Uthappa have dominated the batting for KKR this season, and for the Hyderabad franchise, besides David Warner, Moises Henriques and Kane Williamson, Shikhar Dhawan and Yuvraj Singh have made big contributions.

Out of the 20 top performing batsmen in IPL 2017, before the playoffs, 13 were Indians! Therefore, KXIP, to start with, had their priorities wrong at the auction table and could perhaps have done with better strategies at matches. 'See the ball, hit the ball' was Sehwag's batting philosophy. In that sense, his batsmen did not do much wrong!

Virender Sehwag, who has won the hearts of millions of fans with his witty tweets, could perhaps have used a bit of humour to get his message across. Overseas players " like it or lump it " are an essential ingredient of IPL's business model and are one of the reasons for its huge success.

Now, Sehwag has the right to express his frustration in public " whether in the heat of the moment or not. What was uncalled for, however, was the reaction of his fans on social media. Some tweeps even went to the extent of labelling foreign players in IPL as 'mercenaries'. These extreme reactions reek of arrogance and that is one reason why players, coaches and administrators have to be careful about what they say to their followers.

>Sensitive times for Indian cricket

These are sensitive times for Indian cricket. The game is now run by an ad hoc committee on the recommendations of the Lodha Commission. This happened following charges of large-scale corruption, betting and match-fixing " besides power-games being played. The BCCI bosses had money and power, just the ingredients required for corruption, and more importantly, arrogance!

Indian cricket now needs to be handled more sympathetically in every way. There can be no place for haughtiness in either its administration or in its conduct.

Take for instance the revenue-sharing fiasco at the ICC level: The cricket crazy country contributes around two-thirds of the revenues that the International Cricket Conference (ICC) generates. Yet, when it came to getting a bigger pie in the revenue-sharing model of ICC recently, the proposal was shot down by 9 votes to 1. One may view those who ditched India on this issue as 'green-eyed monsters' but then the fact remains that a more sensitive handling of India's concerns could have served BCCI's cause better.

