IPL 2017: How Mitchell Johnson’s last over did the trick for Mumbai Indians

It was the IPL 10 final and Mumbai Indians clashed against Rising Pune Supergiants. The match lived upto expectations as it turned out to be nail biting contest. MI won the match and IPL 10 by just 1 run and in the last over.

Defending a modest total of 129 runs – Mumbai bowlers were exceptional as they restricted Steven Smith and Co to 128/6. The game went into the last over as Pune needed 11 off the last over to win and it was Mitchell Johnson who was handed the ball and also the destiny of MI.

What followed was something commendable as the Australian pacer bowled a over which will be remembered by the fans for a long time.

The first ball of the last over went for the boundary. It was slower delivery to start off, Tiwary got across and sweeped it over square leg. Tiwary got his placement dead right and the ball raced away to the fence.

That was just the start Pune wanted as they required 7 off 5 balls and MI was definitely under pressure, however, on the very next delivery, Johnson sent back Tiwary to the pavilion to put pressure back on RPS.

Mitchell bowled full on the stumps, Tiwary tried to loft it over long on but failed to get it off the meat. The ball went straight to the Pollard in the deep, who didn’t make any mistake.

It was still anybody’s game and Pune knew that Steve Smith was still on the crease as they were hoping from him to hit the winning runs and lead RPS to title victory. However, Johnson had different plans for his compatriot as he removed the RPS skipper on the very next delivery.

Johnson bowled the third delivery of the over full outside off, Smith looked to carve it over cover-point but found the only fielder in the deep there. The ball was swirling but Rayudu took a great catch under pressure.

Half the battle was won when Smith departed and Pune was in trouble as they required 7 off 3 balls with Daniel Christian and Washington Sundar present on crease.

The next ball that Johnson bowled was the yorker and Sundar somehow managed to take a bye run. There were some hopes left for Pune as Christian came to striking end and Pune required 6 off 2.

Christian then took a double on the fifth ball of the over and it was due to a dropped catch by Hardik Pandya as the MI all rounder dropped Christian in the deep. Nevertheless, it was a good effort by Pandya as it was the forward diving catch which wasn’t easy to take.

It all came down to the last ball as RPS required 4 runs of last delivery. Christian flicked it through mid-wicket, Suchith the substitute, fumbled a couple of times before releasing the throw but hurled a good, flat throw to his keeper. The batsmen go for the third run but can’t complete it as Parthiv takes the bails off to find Sundar short of his ground.

It was that moment when Mumbai was jumping around in the ground as they won the match by just 1 run. It was one hell of a final and after failing with bat, MI came back strong with the ball and clinched their third IPL trophy.

Mitchell Johnson said it was all done and it came down to the experienced moments. Fortunately he was able to deliver tonight and credits his team for the all-round performance tonight. When asked about Smith’s dismissal, he says he gave himself a little bit of room and hit it, pretty good shot but it went straight to the fielder.