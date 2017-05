1 / 17

Nathan Coulter-Nile of the Kolkata Knight Riders all pumped up after getting the better of Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli during match 27 of the Vivo 2017 Indian Premier League between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata, India on the 23rd April 2017Photo by Ron Gaunt - Sportzpics - IPL