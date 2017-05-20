IPL 2017: First few overs shut the game for us, says Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir said that they had their strategy in place but were not able to execute it the way they should have

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir accepted that the first few overs of the Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians on Friday, shut his team out. Gambhir said that they had their strategy in place but were not able to execute it the way they should have. He felt that the batting collapse left them with no option for recovery in the match.

Gambhir was quoted to be saying, “Had we got 140 odd, we could have been in the game. We all know they are a quality side and we had to be up for it. If you lose 5 wickets in the first 6-7 overs, you never recover.”

He further added, “We kept losing wickets and could never target any particular bowler. We thought 130-140 would have given us something to make a game out it. We discussed after the last game as well this is not a 160-170 wicket.”

He also accepted that Mumbai were better than them by saying, “We put everything we could. We did not take any short cuts. Mumbai was the better side today. But if you look back at things we could have finished in the top two. We had two opportunities. Once against Kings XI, we messed it and then again against Mumbai Indians.”