IPL 2017 Final: Watch Jos Buttler’s nude celebration after Mumbai Indians thrilling win

Mumbai Indians’ player Jos Buttler, who missed the Indian Premier League final due to his international duty could not control his emotions after his team beat Rising Pune Supergiants by 1 run in a thrilling encounter.

Following the match on TV, Buttler was ecstatic after his team third IP title and unknowingly almost dropped his towel but was quick to realise and kept hold of the piece of cloth.

Mumbai Indians held their nerves to beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 1 run in a nail-biting final to win their third Indian Premier League title at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Defending a modest total of 129 runs – Mumbai bowlers were exceptional as they restricted Steven Smith and Co to 128/6.

<iframe width=”100%” height=”415″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/TKcv9AI8riE” frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen></iframe>

Pune needed 11 off the last over to win until Mitchell Johnson found himself on a hat-trick after dismissing Manoj Tiwary and Steven Smith of the second and third ball of the over after being smashed to the boundary of the first ball of the over.

Supergiant then needed four runs to win off the last ball. Australian all-rounder Dan Christian managed to get the ball away on the leg side, but the throw from the deep was accurate enough for Parthiv Patel to break the stumps before Washington Sundar could come back for a third run, which would have led to a super over.