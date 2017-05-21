IPL 2017: Check out how Twitterati congratulated Mumbai Indians for clinching IPL 10 trophy

Mumbai Indians held their nerves to beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 1 run in a nail-biting final to win their third Indian Premier League title at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Defending a modest total of 129 runs – Mumbai bowlers were exceptional as they restricted Steven Smith and Co to 128/6.

Pune needed 11 off the last over to win until Mitchell Johnson found himself on a hat-trick after dismissing Manoj Tiwary and Steven Smith of the second and third ball of the over after being smashed to the boundary of the first ball of the over. Also Check: IPL 2017: How Mitchell Johnson’s last over did the trick for Mumbai Indians

Supergiant then needed four runs to win off the last ball. Australian all-rounder Dan Christian managed to get the ball away on the leg side, but the throw from the deep was accurate enough for Parthiv Patel to break the stumps before Washington Sundar could come back for a third run, which would have led to a super over.

Mumbai who failed with bat, made a brilliant comeback with ball and clinched their third IPL title. Social media, especially the Twitterati went besrserk as they congratulated Mumbai on twitter. Also Check: IPL 2017 Final: Watch Jos Buttler’s nude celebration after Mumbai Indians thrilling win

Check out some of the best twitter reactions here:

My team @mipaltan are the Champs……. Told you all they would do to it this year ……. #IPLfinal — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 21, 2017





What an amazing game of cricket this is what makes @ipl such an amazing tournament bad luck pune but @mipaltan bowlers kept their nerves — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 21, 2017









Fantastic work from @mipaltan the best team in the league phase. But what a stirring campaign from @RPSupergiants — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 21, 2017





This is how you want a final match to be like. Super exciting. Congrats @mipaltan on another ipl title. #IPLfinal #RPSvMI — Kapil Dev (@therealkapildev) May 21, 2017





That’s 20/20 cricket for you. Two halves of a game. Superb bowling from @mipaltan was happy to be proven wrong. Amazing match, cricket wins — David Warner (@davidwarner31) May 21, 2017



