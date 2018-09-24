IPKC to launch Cuppa Schoola Karate meet across India

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) The Indian Professional Karate Council (IPKC) is all set to launch Cuppa schoola Karate meet across the nation after the great success of Cuppa Schoola Delhi-NCR in August, it was announced on Monday.

Beginning with the metro cities, IPKC aims to infuse karate into the mainstream sports across all schools in India through interactive karate training and competition.

CuppaSchoola is a unique programme developed by IPKC that benefits school-going children across India and motivates them to transform from amateur into professional with a scholarship of Rs 25 Lakhs.

Commenting on the development, Sensei Rajeev Sinha, Chairman, IPKC said: "Karate is a very different sport because the mind trains to respond without prejudice and without pre-judgment, and responds instantly.

"This is why children are suggested to go under a training program in the school to understand the capacity of the brain and become more creative.

"This has been our motive behind Cuppaschoola - to drive the children, to make them hungry, not to win but to outperform. One should explore the horizons and should not confine to the boundaries. Cuppaschoola across the nation will also give a chance to amateurs to transform into professionals and make our country proud in international competitions," he added.

The IPKC has also planned the Ultimate Karate League (UKL) for the promotion of professional karate.

