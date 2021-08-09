IPCC Report clarion call for developed countries to undertake immediate, deep emission cuts: Environment Minister

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Union Environment Minister, Bhupender Yadav has said that the report "Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science" is a clarion call for the developed countries to undertake immediate, deep emission cuts and decarbonisation of their economies.

India welcomed the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Working Group 1 contribution to the sixth assessment report "Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science" released on Monday by the IPCC.

Several Indian scientists have participated in the preparation of this report.

Union Environment Minister, Bhupender Yadav said in his tweet that the report is a clarion call for the developed countries to undertake immediate, deep emission cuts and decarbonization of their economies.

"India under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken numerous steps to tackle the global problem of climate change and is well on the path of decoupling its emissions from economic growth. The IPCC report is proof of that," Yadav said in a tweet.

The Union Minister further tweeted, "The Sixth Assessment Report 'Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science' was released today by IPCC. The report is a clarion call for the developed countries to undertake immediate, deep emission cuts and de-carbonisation of their economies."

Developed countries have usurped far more than their fair share of the global carbon budget, informed an official release by the Union Ministry.

"Reaching a net zero alone is not enough, as it is the cumulative emissions up to a net zero that determine the temperature that is reached. This has been amply borne out in the IPCC report. It vindicates India's position that historical cumulative emissions are the source of the climate crisis that the World faces today," read the release.

The report notes that carbon dioxide has been and will continue to be the dominant cause of global warming under all greenhouse gas emissions scenarios.

The Environment Minister further said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has taken numerous steps to tackle the global problem of climate change and is well on the path of decoupling its emissions from economic growth.

The official release further informed, "India notes that the climate change is impacting the South Asian Monsoons. The report brings out that the monsoon rainfall is expected to intensify in all ranges of the projected scenarios. The Intensity and frequency of heavy rainfall events are projected to be on the rise. India notes that the rising temperature will lead to increased frequency and intensity of extreme events including heat waves and heavy rainfall."

India also notes that Greenhouse gases (GHG) warming is assessed to be partially offset by aerosol cooling by almost 30 per cent. India's cumulative and per capita current emissions are significantly low and far less than its fair share of the global carbon budget.

The country has taken tremendous actions under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tackle the global collective action problem of climate change by taking several initiatives including, inter-alia, setting up of International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, raising the domestic renewable energy target to 450 GW by 2030 and putting in place an ambitious National Hydrogen Mission and continuing efforts to decouple its emissions from economic growth. (ANI)