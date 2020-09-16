IPBS Recruitment 2020 Vacancies Increased to 2,557: Check Details

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has increased the vacancies for IBPS Clear Recruitment 2020 to 2,557 from 1,557. An official notification regarding the vacancies has ben uploaded on the Institutes official website.

Eligible candidates can apply for the position online at ibps.in on or before 23 September.

The vacancies are for posts of clerk in various banks including Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank.

The online IBPS preliminary examination will be held on 4, 12, 13 December. The online main examination will be held on 24 January 2021. The provisional allotment list will be announced on 1 April 2021.

