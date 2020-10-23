IPBS Clerk Recruitment 2020: Application Window Reopened

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will on Friday, 23 October, reopened the online application window for CRP- X Clerk recruitment exam. The online application process will continue from 23 October till 6 November. Eligible candidates can apply online at ibps.in.

The application window has been reopened for applications who attained the eligibility educational requirements by 6 November and who were unable to apply between 2-23 September.

The IPBS CRP x Clerk applications were first released on 2 September this year. The number of vacancies for the IPBS CRP X Clerk has also been increased from 1,557 to 2,557.

The IPBS recruitment drive aims to fill clerk vacancies in various banks including Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank.

The IBPS Clerk Preliminary Exam 2020 will be conducted on 4,12, and 13 December. The IPBS Clerk Mains Exams will be conducted on 24 January 2021 and the provisional allotment list will be released by 1 April 2021.

IPBS Clerk Vacancy Education Requirement

Applicant should be a graduate in any discipline from a government-recognised university.

Proficiency in the Official Language of the State/UT (candidates should know how to read/write and speak the Official Language of the State/UT) for which vacancies a candidate wishes to apply is preferable.

