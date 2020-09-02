IPBS Clerk Recruitment 2020: 1,557 Vacancies Available, Link Below

The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday, 2 September, announced 1,557 vacancies for the post of clerk under IBPS CRP Clerks X recruitment rounds.

The vacancies are spread across various banks including Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank.

The online application process will begin on 2 September and deadline to submit applications is on 23 September. IPBS will be conducting an online preliminary exam which will be followed by a main examination. The exams will be conducted online.

The online preliminary examination will be conducted on 4,12 and 13 December. The online main examination will be conducted on 24 January 2021. The provisional allotment list is expected to be released by 1 April 2021.

Applicant should have a degree in graduation in any discipline from a government recognised university.

Proficiency in the Official Language of the state or union territory for which vacancies a candidate wishes to apply is preferable.

