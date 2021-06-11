IP University Admissions 2021: Application Form Released, Here's How to Apply

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has released the application form for admission to the 2021-22 academic session. Online registration process is open at ipu.admissions.nic.in and ipu.ac.in. The application process will remain open till July 15. Apart from undergraduate courses, admissions are open for PhD, MPhil courses for both Indian and international students.

This year, the university has launched five new programmes including B. Tech in Artificial Intelligence& Data Science, B. Tech in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, BTech in Industrial Internet of Things, and BTech in Automation & Robotics, Bachelor of Design.

For BCA, BSc, BEd, BPT, BOT, BPO, BBA, BA, BHCT, lateral entry BTech courses for diploma holders, advance diploma in child guidance and counselling courses the university will conduct a Common Entrance Test (CET). Candidates need to fill corresponding CET code in the application form while applying and no change will be allowed once forms are submitted. If applying for more than one courses, a separate application form has to be filled in for each programme(s) having a distinct CET code.

For BTech, BArch, and medical courses admissions will be granted through the corresponding national level exams – JEE Mains, NATA, and NEET.

Further, there will be no rounding-off of the percentage of marks of qualifying examination while deciding the basic eligibility of any candidate for admission, as per rules.

“Keeping in view, the circumstances, prevailing due to the Pandemic caused by the COVID-19 and subject to the decision taken by the Competent Authority, the date of counselling both Online and offline, the information given in the admission brochure and the procedure of admissions in various programmes is subject to change and will be notified, accordingly.”

