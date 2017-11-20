IOC's final technical visit to PyeongChang Tuesday-Wednesday

Seoul, Nov 20 (IANS) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will undertake a final technical visit to PyeongChang, the host city of the 2018 Winter Olympics on Tuesday-Wednesday.

According to local organizers on Monday, this will be the IOC's ninth and final Project Review on PyeongChang, reports Xinhua news agency.

The organizers said IOC officials will review PyeongChang's preparation works for the first Winter Olympics in South Korea, including venues, ticket sales and Olympic promotions.

The visit will be led by Gunilla Lindberg, head of the IOC's Coordination Commission on PyeongChang, and Christophe Dubi, Olympic Games Executive Director at the IOC, among others.

The PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games will run from February 9 to 25, 2018.

