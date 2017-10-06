IOC suspends Brazil Olympic Committee, Rio 2016 boss amid investigation into vote-buying scheme

Lausanne [Switzerland], October 6 (ANI): The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has suspended Brazil Olympic Committee and its president, Carlos Nuzman, amid an investigation into a vote-buying scheme to bring the Rio Games last year.

"The IOC Executive Board (EB) has taken note and discussed the circumstances of the allegations against and the arrest of Carlos Nuzman, in particular concerning the vote for the host city of the Olympic Games by the IOC Session in 2009. With regard to the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB), the EB states that the COB and its President, Carlos Nuzman, were responsible for the candidature of Rio de Janeiro in 2009. Therefore, the EB takes the following decision with immediate effect: To suspend provisionally the Brazilian Olympic Committee," the IOC said.

Nuzman was arrested on Thursday by the federal police in connection with a case on bribing to bring the 2016 Summer Olympics to Rio de Janeiro. He is also believed to have stored gold bars in Geneva.

The decision to suspend the Brazilian governing body and its president came after an emergency meeting by its executive board.

The IOC added, "The provisional suspension may be lifted partly or fully when the governance issues of the [Brazil Olympic Committee] have been addressed to the satisfaction of the [IOC executive board]."

The move, however, is not expected to have any effect on Brazilian athletes, as they can still compete in the international events, including the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Nuzma, who was also removed from the IOC's panel overseeing preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, had been detained and questioned one month ago by Brazilian and French authorities. (ANI)