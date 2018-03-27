IOC President to meet newly-elected IOA members in April

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach will meet the newly-elected members of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Executive Board during his visit between April 18 and 20 here, it was announced on Tuesday.

The president of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) and Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), Sheikh Ahmad Al Sabah, will also visit India during the period.

The visit of Bach and al Sabah will include potential meetings with the Indian government including Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on April 19.

This will be followed by a meeting with the Members of IOA Executive Board spearheaded by newly-elected President Narinder Dhruv Batra and Secretary General Rajeev Mehta.

"While I cannot divulge or speculate what will be discussed during the IOC President Thomas Bach's and al Sabah meetings with the Indian government, the IOA would certainly convey our readiness to host big-ticket multi-discipline events in India and would like to discuss how we can effectively work towards achieving IOC's Olympic Agenda 2020 strategy," Batra said.

--IANS

gau/mr