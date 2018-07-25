IOC opts for Honeywell technology for fuels of BS-VI grade

New Delhi,, July 25 (IANS) State-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has chosen US petroleum technology major Honeywell UOPs Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) technology to supply high-quality hydrogen at its refineries, Honeywell announced on Wednesday.

The New York listed Honeywell said in a statement here that the high-quality hydrogen is essential for the refining process to produce clean-burning fuels, including those that meet the Indian government's strict Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) environmental standards.

"Under the terms of the agreement, Honeywell UOP will provide new PSA units to IOC refineries at Gujarat, Panipat, and Mathura, and will upgrade existing hydrogen plants with UOP's Polybed PSA technology at refineries in Haldia, Guwahati and Gujarat," it said.

"Together, the six projects will generate 166,000 tonnes per year of new hydrogen capacity, representing an almost 30 per cent increase for IOCL."

"When the project is completed, the additional hydrogen produced each year will have a value of about $400 million," the statement added.

According to the company, hydrogen is as essential to refining as oil, and it is generated on-purpose and as a byproduct of refining processes.

Honeywell UOP India Regional General Manage Mike Banach said in a statement: "The PSA technology recovers and purifies this hydrogen so it can be used elsewhere in the refinery to remove impurities and to perform catalytic processes that transform crude oil into clean fuels and other products."

