IOC Evaluation Commission confirms LA's readiness to host 2028 Olympic Games

Los Angeles, Sep 12 (IANS) Los Angeles' plans and readiness for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games have been reviewed and confirmed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Evaluation Commission, the LA 2028, Los Angeles' Olympic organising committee, said.

The IOC Evaluation Commission confirmed on Monday that the City of Angels is ready to deliver a sustainable, low-risk new Games for a new era, with long-term benefits for LA and the Olympic and Paralympic Movements, said LA 2028 in a press release, reports Xinhua news agency.

The report follows the IOC Evaluation Commission's comprehensive inspection visit to Los Angeles in May. After LA declared its candidacy for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games on July 31, the IOC Evaluation Commission compiled a supplementary analysis following further consultations with LA 2028 bid leaders and subject matter experts, and further written submissions.

The IOC Evaluation Commission reviewed LA 2028's community support, venue masterplan, sports programme, sport development, transportation, budget and legal guarantees.

Their subsequent report noted that LA 2028's Games Concept remains virtually unchanged from the 2024 plan, thanks to the bid's use of Los Angeles' world class existing sports infrastructure. LA 2028 will require no new permanent venues to stage the Games.

The new 2028 report concludes: "From the information submitted, the IOC Evaluation Commission considers that the main requirements for Los Angeles to host the Olympic Games 2028 have been met. The Commission equally concludes that the many opportunities presented by an Olympic Games 2028 in Los Angeles would far outweigh any potential risks of awarding the Games 11 years in advance instead of 7 years."

"The report confirms that Los Angeles is ready to host the Olympic Games 2028. Los Angeles of course builds on the strong proposal that was put forward for 2024, while providing all the necessary guarantees to make us confident that the Olympic Games can be awarded 11 years in advance," said IOC Evaluation Commission Chairman Patrick Baumann.

"Our goal has always been to create a Games concept that fits the long-term needs of LA and its people, not change our city to fit the Games," said LA 2028 Chairman Casey Wasserman.

"We can count on higher revenues, increased IOC contributions, and an investment of up to $160 million to increase youth sports programmes in LA in the years leading up to the Games. This IOC Evaluation Commission report underlines what a historic opportunity LA 2028 is for the City of Angels and the Olympic and Paralympic Movements." he added.

The Los Angeles Council voted unanimously on August 11 to approve the contracts signed by the city government and the IOC to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2028.

It's an important move for Los Angeles to lock the award of being host of the 2028 Summer Games, which is scheduled to be announced with 2024 Olympics host city, Paris, together by the IOC on Wednesday in Peru.

