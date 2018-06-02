IOA sets qualification criteria for 2018 Asiad

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Apart from fast-rising talents, only the top-eight performers in team events and the top-six performers in individual events in the last four years' continental competitions will be part of India's contingent for the Asian Games later this year, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced on Saturday.

IOA president Narinder Batra said that they have shared the qualification criteria with the sports federations at the Executive Council Meeting held earlier on Saturday.

The qualification criteria means that even if someone has crossed the performance criteria approved by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) but has not finished in the top-six in individual events in continental championships or the 2014 Asiad, he or she will not board the flight to Indonesia.

However, Batra said that IOA's performance analysis team will consider athletes who would have shown upscale performances.

"This is the criteria set by us and athletes need to meet this criteria. Athletes need to earn the Indian jersey," Batra declared at a press conference.

The IOA also announced that they have registered 2370 members, including athletes and officials, for the quadrennial showpiece to be held in Indonesia from August 18.

"The long list for the 18th Asian Games has also been submitted to the organisers of the event. We shall shortlist the final contingent at the conclusion of final selections by various federations," explained Batra. The names of the shortlisted athletes will be finalised by June 30.

Batra also announced to submit Expression Of Interest for IOC Congress 2021 or onwards, Youth Olympic Games 2026, Asian Games 2030 and Olympic Games 2032.

Batra also said that country should aim to win "double digit" medals at the Tokyo Olympics and around 20 at the 2024 games in Paris.

The IOA president feels that a good show will then help them gain public support in its bid to host the 2032 Summer Games.

Meanwhile, IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said that the dates for the upcoming National Games are yet to be finalised. According to Mehta, IOA wants it to take place in December but the 36th National Games' organising state Goa is asking for some time and plans to host it in February.

Mehta said that during the Goa National Games, at least four events, namely cycling, shooting, kayaking and canoeing will not take place in the western state. While Delhi is to host shooting, Kerala will organise the rest of the three. Mehta also said that Karnataka may host hockey and tennis events of the National Games.

Mehta also announced the formation of an Associate Category within IOA to incorporate the disciplines which are not part of Olympics, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games programmes. "There are some sports federation which are registered with OCA but not with the IOA. Those will be part of the Associate Category," Mehta reckoned.

However, the Associate Category will not have voting rights within the IOA.

The IOA also announced the formation of various committees like Arbitration Committee, 2024 Olympic Games Preparation Committee.

"The additional committees and new commissions have been set up to help us achieve our ambitions as a rising sporting nation. It's imperative for the IOA to make sure there are action points to every review and a thorough process is followed for every global event," Batra said.

"From EOI for hosting global events to announcing new committees and commissions, it's all formally plotted in our future roadmap," Batra concluded.

During the meeting, it was also decided that no parents of athletes will be part of the country's contingent for the Asiad. During the Gold Coast CWG held in April, the inclusion of Saina Nehwal's father was controversial.

