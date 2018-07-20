IOA partners with Borosil as hydration partner

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday announced Borosil Glass Works Ltd, one of India's largest glassware producing companies, as the Indian contingent's official hydration partner.

The initial partnership will see the glassware giants associated with the contingents of the 18th Asian Games 2018 that runs from August 18 to September 2 in Indonesia, and the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games.

However, both the parties have also agreed in principle for this partnership to be a long-term one, extending upto the year 2024.

As part of the partnership, Borosil Glass Works Limited will provide the Indian athletes and officials with their hydra range of products to ensure that the athletes stay healthy and well-hydrated.

On the new partnership, IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said: "We are extremely pleased to announce this partnership with Borosil Glass Works Ltd which will be beneficial for all our Indian athletes as they will get to use best quality products. I would like to thank Borosil for showing their support for Team India."

