IOA names Sisodia as Chef de Mission for CWG 2018

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday appointed Vikram Singh Sisodia as the Chef de Mission for the 21st Commonwealth Games to be held at Gold Coast in Australia.

Sisodia is currently the Joint Secretary of the IOA.

The IOA also appointed three team managers who will accompany the Chef de Mission -- Namdev Shirgaonkar, General Secretary, Modern Pentathlon Federation of India, Captain Ajay Naarang, Chairman of the Event Committee of the Asian Sailing Federation and V.A.Shiyad, Secretary General of the Andaman & Nicobar State Olympic Association.

The team managers will help Sisodia in the execution of day-to-day duties during the Games.

Wishing the four officials after the announcement, IOA President Narinder Dhruv Batra said: "The officials nominated by IOA deserve this opportunity. I am sure they would take good care of the Indian contingent. I wish them all great Games."

IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta echoed the President's views.

"Though the job is new to Sisodia and his team of officials, I know their capabilities as administrators. I am quite assured they would discharge their duties to the satisfaction of all concerned," Mehta said.

The Games are slated to be held between April 4 and 15 in the second largest city of Australia.

--IANS

