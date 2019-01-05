IOA chief defends Manu in cash award row

New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra on Saturday backed young shooting sensation Manu Bhaker over her row with the Haryana government the payment of a promised cash reward of Rs 2 crore.

Bhaker had lashed out at Haryana Sports Minister Anil Vij over the delay in paying the prize money promised to her after she won gold at the Youth Olympics in October last year.

"Stop intimidating and threatening the Athlete to apologise for your publicity seeking jumla politics, it is you (Anil Vij) who should apologise from the Athlete for the mess you have made," Batra posted on Facebook.

"Anil Vij learn somethig from Ministry of Sports Government of India, who give the awards within two day of return of Athletes from the events. This is what Committment and Good Governance means," he added.

Bhaker had taken to social media on Friday to take a dig at Vij over the delay.

"Sir Please confirm if it is correct... Or just Jumla... @anilvijminister," the shooter had posted on her Twitter handle.

The post had prompted a strong response from Vij, who had demanded an apology from the shooter.

