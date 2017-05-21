IOA to check credentials of officials accompanying Indian athletes: Sports Minister Vijay Goel

CBI is currently probing two doctors, Pawan Deep Singh and R.S. Negi, who were allegedly sent to the Rio Olympics with an 118-member Indian contingent without having the required qualifications

Government will now ask Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to scrutinise the credentials of officials selected to accompany athletes during multi-disciplinary events, the Union Sports Minister, Vijay Goel, said on Saturday. This comes after CBI is probing two doctors, Pawan Deep Singh and R.S. Negi, who were allegedly sent to the Rio Olympics with an 118-member Indian contingent without having the required qualifications.

“We will ask the IOA to submit resumes, expertise of contingents and other details of the people accompanying Indian athletes. We will examine whether the person fulfils the criteria before permitting them for events like the Olympics,” Goel said. Also Read- Had India’s U-17 World Cup team actually defeated Italy in practice game?

“Of course, the federations will select the doctors and other support staff. But they will have to send the names and bio data of all such people before we allow them to go to events like the Olympics,” the minister added.

Goel in an exclusive chat with ANI revealed that earlier the IOA used to give approval under good faith after the contingent failed to submit the names till the very last moment.

“Earlier, we used to push contingent for names. Their failure to do the same until the last moment propelled us to give them approval to avoid further delay. But now, the Sports Ministry has decided that the IOA would clarify all details of the participants who go for the event. We will clarify his name, biodata, expertise, domain expertise and other required things before giving approval,” Goel said. (Inputs Agencies)