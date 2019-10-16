INX media case: ED officials reach Tihar Jail to grill P Chidambaram

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials reached Tihar Jail to interrogate Congress leader P Chidambaram on October 16. Yesterday, a special court had allowed three ED officials to interrogate P Chidambaram in INX media money laundering case. Currently, he is in judicial custody in Tihar Jail and case is probed by CBI. Meanwhile, his son Karti Chidambaram and wife Nalini Chidambaram also reached Tihar Jail. INX Media case refers to an ongoing high-profile money laundering investigation in India and involves allegation of irregularities in foreign exchange clearances given to INX Media group.

"