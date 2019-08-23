Investor confidence is at historic high: Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy

Gorakhpur (UP), Aug 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, CM Yogi Adityanath and industrialist NR Narayana Murthy attended the convocation ceremony of Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology in Gorakhpur. Speaking at the event, Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy said, "Our economy is growing at 6 to 7 percent this year. India has become the software development centre of the world. Our foreign exchange reserve has crossed 400 billion dollars. Investor confidence is at a historic high.