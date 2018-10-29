Invest in India, Modi tells Indian community

Tokyo, Oct 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged the Indian community in Japan to invest in India to maintain cultural ties with their motherland.

Interacting with the community here, he described them as Ambassadors of India in Japan.

Japan is home to around 27,000 Indians, according to the Indian Embassy here.

Modi said India was continuously working with the spirit of "Indian solutions-global applications".

He said India's model of financial inclusion, especially JAM (Jan DhanYojana, Mobile, Aadhar) trinity and digital transaction model was now appreciated all over the world.

He also highlighted India's hugely successful space programme and robust digital infrastructure.

