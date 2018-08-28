Invasion necessary to protect Indian citizens in Maldives: Subramanian Swamy

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday held India responsible to protect its citizens in Maldives for which invasion is necessary. Swamy said, "Indian citizens in Maldives can't be ill-treated. There are all kinds of notices put up in Maldives and they also rig elections. So in my opinion that India has responsibility to protect its citizens for which invasion is necessary. I don't represent the government and at no stage I am saying on behalf of the government. Why don't Maldives understand that India is democratic and members of Parliament have right to express." Swamy had earlier tweeted, "India should invade the Maldives if rigging of election takes place," for which he faced sharp criticism.