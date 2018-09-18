Introducing 'Thug' Khudabaksh

And it's out! The much anticipated first look of megastar Amitabh Bachchan in 'Thugs of Hindostan' is sure to give you goosebumps. Another 'Thug' Aamir Khan on Tuesday introduced to the world "the biggest thug of all", Khudabaksh and unveiled the veteran star's official look. With a sword in his hand and a turban on his head, the 'Brahmastra' star is the "commander of the thugs." Sharing the look, the 'Dangal' star tweeted, "The biggest thug of all !!!" The 25-second dramatic clip boasts of rich visual effects, wherein Senior Bachchan is seen standing beside a cannon on board a ship. 'Thugs of Hindostan' is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel 'Confessions of a Thug'and is about a gang who posed a serious challenge to the British Empire in India (then known as Hindustan or Hindostan) during the early 19th century. The film - which also stars Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jackie Shroff and Shashank Arora - is all set to hit the theatres on November 8.