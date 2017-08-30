Interview: What went on in PV Sindhu's mind during that epic 73-shot rally at the Worlds final

It’s been 48 hours since that 110-minute epic at the World Championships between PV Sindhu and Nozumi Okuhara in Glasgow. A final that left both players exhausted. A final that will go down in the game’s history as one of the greatest. A final that left one player in tears of joy and the other bent on her knees, dejected at falling just short.

In the end, Okuhara was the winner for the record books and Sindhu returned with a second major silver medal in 12 months.

On her return to India, Scroll.in’s Smitha Nair caught up with the 22-year-old Indian shuttler who opened up on what went on in her mind during that epic final, the chair umpire’s warnings, Saina Nehwal’s bronze and much more.

Watch the video here:

Trending