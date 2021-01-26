Internet Suspended in Parts of Delhi Amid Farmers’ Rallies Unrest

Amid violence and unrest over farmers’ tractor rally in Delhi on Tuesday, 26 January, internet services have been temporarily suspended at the Singhu border, Ghazipur border, Tikri border, Mukarba Chowk, Nangloi and adjoining areas till midnight.

The move from the Centre comes after the ‘Kisan Gantantra Parade’ in the national capital on Tuesday witnessed unrest and clashes in several parts of the national capital.

In an order, the Ministry of Home Affairs cited “maintaining public safety and averting public emergency” as the reasons for suspending internet.

Catch all live updates of the unrest here.

The police and the protesting farmers clashed in several areas. Visuals showed protesters breaking barricades, police blocking roads after a few protesters reportedly changed the route, and vandalism of DTC buses.

The protesters at Ghazipur, Indraprasth, ITO and parts of Central Delhi were subjected to tear gas-shelling and lathi-charge by the police.

Several protesting farmers also entered the Red Fort in Delhi and waved flags from the ramparts of the fort.

A protester reportedly died near Delhi’s ITO. Protesting farmers claimed that the farmer was killed after being shot at by the Delhi Police. The deceased has been identified as Navneet Singh from Bajpur, Uttarakhand.

