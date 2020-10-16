Internet is Here to Remind You About the Dreaded Call from Relatives Ahead of NEET 2020 Results

"Rank kya aayi?"

The NEET results are yet to be declared but the Internet is already lining up with hilarious memes in anticipation of what is likely to unfold in a few hours.

The National Testing Agency is set to publish the NTA NEET Result 2020 on its official website ntaneet.nic.in or at mcc.nic.in on Friday (October 16).

The announcement about the date of result declaration was made on Monday. However, the time of the declaration was not revealed.

Once the NTA releases the NEET results, a candidate has to visit the official website and look for the link that reads ‘NEET result’. Then, one has to enter roll number and date of birth for logging in. Following this, the NEET UG Results will appear on the screen. It is advisable that candidates download their NEET UG results it and take a printout.

Seems too much to take, isn't it?

Fortunately, the good folks on the Internet came out with hilarious memes to calm the nerves of lakhs of anxious students who had appeared for the exam. Twitterati imagined the reaction of the relatives who, according to them, would probably be more invested in knowing the score and ranks than the aspirants themselves.

If you are a student readying your laptop or smartphone to look up your score or rank, here's some comic relief just for you ahead of the result declaration.

#NEET2020 result to be declared today. Students rn: pic.twitter.com/ZNgreBAl7G — Aniket Sharma ( Brahmin lives matter) (@theonlypandit20) October 16, 2020

Relatives in preparation before #NEET2020 the results comes..... ☹️☹️☹️☹️ pic.twitter.com/PIH0QOhzzR — Nitish Sonii (@NitishSonii) October 16, 2020

#NEET2020 results to be announced today at 4 PM. Relatives : pic.twitter.com/7hWiJhs8Cq — Pragya Tiwari (@iam_pragyaT) October 16, 2020

While the NTA has not announced the exact time of the declaration of NEET UG Results 2020 today, it will likely be announced around 4 pm. This year, the NEET Exam was held on September 13 while taking all COVID-19 related precautions. For students who couldn’t sit for NTA NEET UG Exam 2020 on the earlier schedule were allowed to take a special exam on October 14, as instructed by the Supreme Court. The exam was attended by around 290 candidates.