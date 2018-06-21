International Yoga Day: President Kovind, his Suriname counterpart perform yoga

President Ram Nath Kovind performed yoga along with Suriname President Desi Bouterse in Paramaribo on 4th International Yoga Day on Thursday. On the occasion President Kovind said, "Nowhere else in the world today and in our previous international day of yoga have two heads of states been co-participant, It is a unique event. President let me tell you, friends who do yoga together are two friends and always stay friends. Yoga does not only belong to India, as it is part of humanity's intangible heritage." He added, "Particularly in today's world of stress and lifestyle diseases yoga can help all of us. To my mind, yoga is the ultimate expression of Indian soft power."