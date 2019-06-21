International Yoga Day: France Embassy performs yoga

Embassy of France performed yoga on 5th International Yoga Day in Delhi on Friday. They performed various 'asanas' in the event. International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21, every year. While speaking to ANI on Yoga Day, French Ambassador to India, Alexandre Ziegler said, "We had more than 100 yoga enthusiasts this morning. We have Yoga lessons almost everyday at the Embassy. Yoga is becoming popular among the French people now. It helps to stay fit both physically and mentally."