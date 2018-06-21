International Yoga day: CM Shivraj performs Yoga in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday performed Yoga in Bhopal on the occasion of International Yoga Day. The 4th International Yoga Day kicked off to a grand start with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the celebrations in Dehradun. Along with the Prime Minister, around 50,000 yoga enthusiasts participated in the India's International Yoga Day celebrations being held at Dehradun-based Forest Research Institute. A series of Yoga related events are being organised across the world to mark the occasion.