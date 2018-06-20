International Yoga Day celebrated with water yoga, surya namaskar

People practiced the ancient Indian exercise in water, with regards to International Yoga Day. In Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad city, a group of men from 23rd PAC (Patriot Advanced Capability) battalion of the Indian Army performed water yoga under the supervision of a training instructor. Yoga instructor Ritu Narang said that yoga helps in getting control over breathing which is important for swimmers. In 2014, June 21 was declared as the International Yoga Day by the United Nations (UN) after an initiative was taken by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This day is marked by mass yoga practice and other health related activities. In the context to International Yoga Day, over 400 people performed 108 surya namaskar together in Gujrat's Vadodara city. The practice of yoga originated in ancient India. It includes exercises, postures (called asanas) and meditation, all aimed to achieve physical, mental and spiritual well-being. Yoga is one of India's most successful cultural exports.