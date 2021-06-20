International Yoga Day 2021: Union Culture Ministry to Organise Yog and Cultural Programmes at 4 Places in Maharashtra

The Union Culture Ministry will celebrate 'International Yoga Day' on 21, June this year under the 'Yoga is an Indian Heritage' campaign.

Yoga Day will be celebrated at 75 cultural places in the country, and there will be 45 minutes of Yog followed by 30 minutes of cultural program. Four cites in Maharashtra have been selected for this campaign which are - Aga Khan Palace, Pune, Kanheri Caves, Mumbai, Ellora Caves, Aurangabad, and Old High Court Building, Nagpur. These four monuments are centrally protected monuments of national importance. When is International Yoga Day 2021? Everything To Know About The Day That Rhapsodises The Benefits of This Spiritual Practice.

Aga Khan Palace, Pune and Kanheri Caves, Mumbai come under Archaeological Survey of India, Mumbai circle and Ellora Caves, Aurangabad come under, Archaeological Survey of India, Aurangabad circle whereas Old High Court Building, Nagpur comes under Archaeological survey of India, Nagpur Circle.

In Mumbai circle and Nagpur Circle respectively in the campuses located at Aga Khan Palace, Pune and Old High Court Building, Nagpur, a yoga instructor will perform Yog from 7 am to 7.30 am and a Cultural program will be organized by South-Central Zone Cultural Center, Nagpur, from 7.30 am to 8.15 am.

Whereas in Mumbai Circle and Aurangabad Circle, Kanheri Caves, Mumbai and Ellora Caves respectively in the campuses located in Aurangabad, a Yoga instructor will perform yoga from 7 am to 7.30 am, and thereafter the Sangeet Natak Akademi will organize a cultural program till 8.15 am.

The programmes in Pune and Nagpur will be live-stremed on Doordarshan.