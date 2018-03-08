International Women's Day: Women IAF officers recollect their experiences

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Indian Air Force women personnel shared their experiences and encouraged young aspirants. They have been breaking the stereotypes, serving the country, and living their dreams in the defence. With the continuous efforts, hardwork and sheer determination of these women officers, India now has the most number of women pilot in the Air Force. Squadron Leader Khusboo Gupta who was first IAF Woman pilot to fly in Siachen glacier sector said she was extremely delighted when she heard about her posting in Leh. Wing Commander Shivika Khurana recollected the glorious 25 years of her service. She said while determination and hard work among officers is still unchanged, many changes have occurred over the period of time in terms of technology. Wing Commander Shivika Khurana is from the first batch of women officers, who were inducted into the defence services of India for the first time.