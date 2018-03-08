International Women's Day: Women IAF officers break gender stereotypes

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Indian Air Force women personnel shared their experiences and encouraged young aspirants. They have been breaking the stereotypes, serving the country, and living their dreams in the defence. With the continuous efforts, hard work and sheer determination of these women officers, India now has the most number of women pilot in the Air Force. Squadron Leader S Gayathri recollected her experience of being at the highest point. She also encouraged other women to dream big and work hard towards achieving their goals. S Gayathri is Ultra Marathon Runner and secure 2nd place in Everest half marathon. She is also a member of IAF Mt Everest Expedition. Squadron Leader Anioushka Lomas who led joint IAF-BSF Camel expedition 2017 said a task is a task irrespective of a person's gender. She added that though it was not a cake walk, it wasn't impossible. She was first IAF Woman officer trained on 4th line aero engine servicing Mirage 2000.