International Women's Day: Women IAF officers encourage aspirants to follow dreams

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Indian Air Force women personnel shared their experiences and encouraged young aspirants. They have been breaking the stereotypes, serving the country, and living their dreams in the defence. With the continuous efforts, hardwork and sheer determination of these women officers, India now has the most number of women pilot in the Air Force. Wing Commander Bhavna Mehra hailed IAF for being a gender neutral organisation. She added that in this field performance matters not gender. "We are the path breakers, we have to keep the good work going," she added. Bhavna Mehra was Team Leader of IAF Mt Everest expedition 2011. She also led 1st all women cycle expedition from Pathankot to Ladhakh (1500km) 2014 and north team of cycling expedition (IAF MILAN 2016). Squadron Leader Deepika Mishra said anything is possible for women if they have family support besides determination.