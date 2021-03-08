International Women’s Day: Tripura hosts awareness procession on women rights

Agartala (Tripura), Mar 08 (ANI): On the occasion of International Women’s Day, hundreds of female volunteers of the National Service Scheme (NSS) from various schools across Agartala took part in women rights awareness procession. The procession started from Umakanta School premises after a brief discussion on the importance of International Women’s Day in the struggle towards human, social and economic rights to women. The theme for this year's International Women's Day is “Choose to Challenge” and it indicates that a "challenged world is an alert world and from challenge comes change”. The program was organized by Tripura state NSS cell of Youth Affairs and Sports Department of the government of Tripura in collaboration with ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Yojana’ under Social Welfare and Social Education Department, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Sports Authority of India, Fit India Movement, and Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan.