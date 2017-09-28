International University to be set up for specially-abled: CM Raje

In the inaugural function of Second phase of Pandit Deendayal Upadhaya Specially Abled Camp 2017 organized at Birla Auditorium in Jaipur, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said the government is planning to set up a special International University. Talks are underway with another International University and state government for the University dedicated to specially-abled. On this occasion CM Raje also distributed state's first Unique Disability ID Card to three specially-abled people. These unique ID cards will be permanent and through these they can avail benefit across India.