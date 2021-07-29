International Tiger Day 2021: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to Wildlife Lovers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to wildlife lovers on the occasion of International Tiger Day. In a series of tweets, accompanying photos, Modi emphasized on the “commitment to ensuring safe habitats for our tigers and nurturing tiger-friendly eco-systems.” International Tiger Day is celebrated every year on July 29 to spread awareness on tiger conservation. The date July 29 is historic because on this day several countries signed the agreement in the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit, which was held in Russia in 2010.

On #InternationalTigerDay, greetings to wildlife lovers, especially those who are passionate about tiger conservation. Home to over 70% of the tiger population globally, we reiterate our commitment to ensuring safe habitats for our tigers and nurturing tiger-friendly eco-systems. pic.twitter.com/Fk3YZzxn07 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 29, 2021

In another tweet PM Modi wrote: “India is home to 51 tiger reserves spread across 18 states. The last tiger census of 2018 showed a rise in the tiger population. India achieved the target of doubling of tiger population 4 years ahead of schedule of the St. Petersburg Declaration on tiger Conservation.”

St. Petersburg agreement was about raising awareness about the decreasing tiger population globally and preserving the natural habitat of tigers. Also, the representatives from various countries declared that the tiger-populated countries would thrive to double the tiger population by the end of the year 2022.

INTERNATIONAL TIGER DAY 2021: THEME

The theme for this international day is – “Their Survival is in our hands”. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, last year the celebration was held online. However, the event was observed with great enthusiasm worldwide. Since India has around 70% of the global tiger population, it plays a vital role in the annual celebration. With Tiger reserves in place and thriving efforts by the Environment department, India has successfully doubled the tiger population ahead of the 2022 target.

